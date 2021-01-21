Hawkins (HWKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hawkins stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $575.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

