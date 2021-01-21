HC Wainwright Increases XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target to $56.00

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.89 million, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. XOMA has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, insider Matthew D. Perry bought 200,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $3,213,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

