HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $160.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

