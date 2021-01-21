Head to Head Analysis: Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) & Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nkarta alerts:

This table compares Nkarta and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 43,071.57 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -12.03

Nkarta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nkarta and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Nkarta presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than Nkarta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nkarta and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A N/A N/A Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56%

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Nkarta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its co-lead product candidates are NKX101, a pre-clinical product that enhances the power of innate NK biology to detect and kill cancerous cells; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.