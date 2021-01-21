Head-To-Head Contrast: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) vs. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -55.72% 2.42% 1.20% Cenovus Energy -14.15% -12.48% -6.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Cenovus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 2.18 -$56.67 million $0.83 30.53 Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.50 $1.65 billion $0.28 22.14

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PDC Energy and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 Cenovus Energy 1 7 7 0 2.40

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential downside of 1.60%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $8.06, indicating a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Cenovus Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in approximately 2,649 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

