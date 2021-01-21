Head-To-Head Review: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

40.9% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -258.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 930.34 -$116.48 million ($2.36) -13.39 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$27.05 million N/A N/A

9 Meters Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADC Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ADC Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.32%. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 293.70%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than ADC Therapeutics.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats ADC Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 and ADCT-602, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901. ADC Therapeutics SA has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease. The company also develops NM-003, a proprietary long-acting GLP-2 agonist; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for developing rare and/or orphan indications. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.