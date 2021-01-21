Head to Head Review: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 4.89% -2.43% -0.45% Navios Maritime Acquisition 11.16% 14.93% 3.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euroseas and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $40.02 million 1.03 -$1.68 million ($1.52) -4.83 Navios Maritime Acquisition $280.12 million 0.23 -$65.44 million N/A N/A

Euroseas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Euroseas and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euroseas currently has a consensus price target of $6.68, indicating a potential downside of 9.06%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Euroseas.

Risk & Volatility

Euroseas has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Euroseas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

