Head to Head Review: New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Campbell Soup and New Earth Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 4 9 3 0 1.94 New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Campbell Soup presently has a consensus price target of $51.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Campbell Soup and New Earth Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $8.69 billion 1.60 $1.63 billion $2.95 15.61 New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and New Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 20.02% 37.44% 7.94% New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Campbell Soup beats New Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products in the United States; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products in the United States and Canada. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

