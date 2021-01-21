Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.21

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 908419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

HWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 103.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$592.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

