Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to “Overweight”

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEAK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.15.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.