Hedera Hashgraph One Day Volume Reaches $428.29 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $701.87 million and $428.29 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 77.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00116501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001503 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009084 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,775,484,900 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

