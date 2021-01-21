HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:HPPI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. HedgePath Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 82,010 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPPI)

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers.

