HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HeidelbergCement in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

HDELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

