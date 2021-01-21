HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.