Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ING Group lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

