HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.25 ($61.47).

HLE opened at €51.45 ($60.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.37. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

