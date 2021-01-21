Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $483.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report sales of $483.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.90 million to $509.60 million. Herc reported sales of $540.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Herc by 48.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth about $3,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $70.39. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

