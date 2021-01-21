Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

HCCI opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $539.36 million, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $234,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.