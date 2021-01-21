Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $921.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

