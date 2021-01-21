HEROcoin Trading Down 32.9% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $696,885.91 and approximately $20,159.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00540874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.50 or 0.03809460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017072 BTC.

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

