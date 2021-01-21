Hershey Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $26.17. 17,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $942.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $238,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $269,829.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,484 shares of company stock worth $4,407,810 in the last three months.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

