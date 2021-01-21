Hershey Trust Co. Invests $2.23 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.97 and a 200 day moving average of $382.68. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.26 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 490.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,108. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.