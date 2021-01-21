Hershey Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 23,262 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. DouYu International makes up 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 627,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 82,821 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOYU shares. Benchmark lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DOYU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 153,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,766. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

