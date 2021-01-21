Hershey Trust Co. Takes $6.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $213.28. 2,560,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

