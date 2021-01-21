HEX (HEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $6.25 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00055502 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003755 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003306 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014486 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.