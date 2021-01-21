High Performance Blockchain 1-Day Volume Tops $511,222.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $7.64 million and $511,222.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

