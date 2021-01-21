Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.38. 42,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $310.49. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.73.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

