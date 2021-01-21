Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,610 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $742.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

