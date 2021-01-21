Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 891,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.