Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

USFD stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

