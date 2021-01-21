Highland Capital Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.31. The stock had a trading volume of 74,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

