Highland Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,689,000 after buying an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,921,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,134,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after buying an additional 579,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,571. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.