Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,438,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,136,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.00. 7,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,534. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.09 and its 200-day moving average is $189.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

