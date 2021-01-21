Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,009.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 204,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.