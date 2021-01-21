Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 16,204 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,493. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

