Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 963 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after buying an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.42. 9,014,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.