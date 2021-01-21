Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

