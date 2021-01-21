Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOOK. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

HOOK opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $273.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $355,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

