Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for about 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

