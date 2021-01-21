Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBB. Stephens raised their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after buying an additional 197,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.