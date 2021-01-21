Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.65. 29,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230,063. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.