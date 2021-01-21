Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 10,315 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.06. 528,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,610,520. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

