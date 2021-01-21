Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 6,869 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up about 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CBRE Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

