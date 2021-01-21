Hudson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.38. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,722. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

