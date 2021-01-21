Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading Up 10.1%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s share price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 1,353,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 552,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.19% of Hudson Technologies worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

