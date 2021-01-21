Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 35% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 35% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $837,571.96 and $21,423.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00537753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.33 or 0.03916459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

