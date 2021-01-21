Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $5.24

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $238.89 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00016579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00061527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00518888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.44 or 0.03812747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012529 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

