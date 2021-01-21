Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

