HWG Holdings LP Buys 8,134 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 492.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

NYSE:J traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $111.70. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

