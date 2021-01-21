HWG Holdings LP Has $2.23 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

NYSE:SHW traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $740.41. 2,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,625. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $725.31 and a 200 day moving average of $689.76.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

